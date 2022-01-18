Meanwhile, Hunter had kept an eye on Hampton Run, a new K. Hovnanian community in Stafford, Va., that opened for sales in August. Forty houses are planned there, and 17, including the model home, are still available for purchase. Move-ins are expected to begin in the spring.
“I had been stalking Hampton Run, and waiting for an opening,” said Hunter, a community college financial aid manager. “It was so difficult to get any house between Stafford and Manassas. I was able to get on the VIP list, and finally I was able to get an appointment.”
Hunter and Turner met last summer with sales consultant Becky Thorpe, who guided them through the options and eased their minds. “It was a lot of money, and we had a lot to decide,” Hunter said. “She answered all our questions, but we needed a little time to think about it.”
They took all the time they needed — which ended up being a few hours — and texted Thorpe that night. They were in.
After some discussion about which floor plan to buy, the couple decided on the Delaware II Extra Suite Plus, a new offering by K. Hovnanian. The house will have five bedrooms, five bathrooms, including a powder room, and a partially finished basement.
They plan to move into their 4,185-square-foot house in April, and are excited that their children will have their own spaces. The couple want to create a hotel ambiance in the extra suite, which they plan to offer to visiting relatives.
Hunter and Turner are the first buyers to choose that floor plan, Thorpe said. “This is designed to be a multigenerational home,” she said. “It’s great for those with boomerang children [adults who have moved in with their parents] or who have older parents who need to live with them. It has its own separate entrance and offers a greater sense of freedom.”
When the suite is not in use by guests, Turner, a government contractor and cybersecurity specialist, may use it for remote work. “The floor plan checked so many boxes,” he said. And this time, the basement will have a finished rec room with a wet bar, a den space that he and Hunter plan to finish later and additional unfinished space for Turner to pursue his hobby, creating DJ music mixes.
“There’s only so many times in life you get a new house,” Hunter said. “It’s exciting. We’re so happy.”
Nearby: Hampton Run is about two miles from Smith Lake Park and four miles from Government Island, both of which have recreational activities. It’s about 15 miles from Fredericksburg, with a 40-block historic district and four Civil War battlefields. The community is minutes away from shopping and restaurants.
Schools: Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, North Stafford Middle, North Stafford High
Transit: Hampton Run is about two miles from Interstate 95. The nearest Metro station is the Franconia-Springfield station, on the Blue Line, about 30 miles away via I-95. Buses stop about a third of a mile away at Brafferton Shopping Center.
Hampton Run
122 Brafferton Blvd., Stafford, Va.
The community of 40 single-family houses has seven floor plans, with base prices ranging from $642,990 to $718,990. Each floor plan includes flexible space and an option to convert first-floor offices into bedroom suites.
Builder: K. Hovnanian
Features: Standard features include nine-foot ceilings on the first and second levels. Standard kitchens have GE stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and recessed-panel birch kitchen cabinets. Standard bathrooms have ceramic floor and wall tile, Moen faucets and birch vanities with cultured marble tops. Four floor plans have a two-story ceiling in the great room or morning room. Each house comes with a professional landscape package, a two-car garage and a choice of three different looks for the front. All of the available upgrades can be seen in the model home. The upgrades include a “grand” morning room with a two-story ceiling; a flared oak staircase in the entry; a gourmet kitchen with GE Café appliances and Aristokraft cabinets; luxury vinyl-plank flooring by Shaw; an outdoor deck by Trex; an ultraluxury owner’s bathroom with Moen fixtures, a corner soaking tub and a rain shower head. The upgrades also include a finished basement with a recreation room, a wet bar, a full bathroom and a den.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 or 5 / 3 or 4
Square footage: Before optional additions, 3,039 to 4,062
Homeowners association fee: $85 per month
View model: By appointment only
Sales: Sales consultants Erica Gibson, Chris Shafer, Becky Thorpe, 703-215-3358