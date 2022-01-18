Mosby (D) has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts each of perjury and making false loan applications. The indictment stems from her claim that she experienced “adverse financial consequences” and thus was entitled to withdraw money from her City of Baltimore retirement fund under a pandemic-related provision intended to help struggling Americans. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering a coronavirus-related financial hardship, which would have allowed her to avoid paying a 10 percent early-withdrawal penalty from her retirement account.