Arce: Yes, quantity and placement can certainly become a problem. You want to avoid placing too many recessed lights and making your home feel like a warehouse. More does not necessarily mean better. The general rule of thumb is to match the size of your lighting can to your space. They typically come in 4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch diameters. If you have a 4-inch recessed light fixture, place the lights at least four feet apart and so on. Of course, this rule can be broken. In areas that require better lighting, such as a kitchen, feel free to shorten the spacing. You can add more space between lights in areas that don’t require as much light, such as a bedroom.