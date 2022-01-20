These markets have a ratio of median home sales price to median household income on the lower half of the 379 metro areas in the analysis, which means homes are less likely to be overvalued.
In addition, these seven indicators that reflect the strength of housing demand are in the upper half of these 10 markets compared to all markets: wage growth, job growth, ratio of the change in population to housing permits, population growth, net domestic migration, percentage of the population ages 25 to 44 and the percentage of households with broadband service.
The top 10 housing markets that meet these indicators and are anticipated to experience the strongest price appreciation in 2022 include (in alphabetical order):
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Daphne-Fairhope-Farley, Ala.
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas and Missouri
- Huntsville, Ala.
- Knoxville, Tenn.
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Fla.
- San Antonio-New Braunfels, Tex.
- Spartanburg, S.C.
- Tucson
Redfin’s researchers looked at 2021 data to determine the 10 hottest neighborhoods by Zip code. The analysis compared these communities by listing views on Redfin and their Redfin “Compete Score,” which looks at how difficult it is to win a home based on factors such as the number of days homes typically stay on the market, the share of homes that sold above their listing price and the average sales price to listing price ratio.
Redfin’s list is dominated by Florida housing markets, with eight of the top 10 in that state and seven of those eight in the Sarasota area. Redfin agents said that Florida and Sarasota in particular were popular in 2021 because of the ability of people to work remotely and take advantage of warmer weather, lower taxes and more affordable housing.
- South Sarasota, Fla. (Zip code 34238)
- East Venice, Fla. (34292)
- Englewood, Fla. (34223)
- Venice, Fla. (34285)
- Nokomis, Fla. (34275)
- The Meadows, Fla. (34235)
- Chatham, Cape Cod, Mass. (02633)
- Weston, Fla. (33332)
- Lake Lure, N.C. (28746)
- Downtown Fort Myers, Fla. (33916)
While many of these communities were in high demand because of their relatively affordable median sales prices from a low of $264,328 in Fort Myers to $475,000 in Nokomia, it remains to be seen whether housing will continue to be affordable in these markets in 2022.
Two of the communities on the list have much higher median sales prices: Chatham at $965,000 (up 31 percent compared to 2020) and Weston at $860,000 (up 51 percent compared to 2020).