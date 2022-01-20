So far, it seems that Amazon Style is leaning into tech and endeavoring to “reimagine” physical retail rather than harness the power of tactile shopping. Most inventory will be kept in the back, with just a single version of each item displayed on the floor; customers will request items and guide their experience through the Amazon Shopping app, which uses the same technology the company’s fullfilment centers. But the store will still be staffed by employees who will focus on customer service, from delivering clothes to managing checkout.