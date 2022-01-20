The report comes amid an explosion in the market for stablecoins, cryptocurrencies whose prices are pegged to an external asset such as the dollar. The private companies issuing those tokens market them as a safer alternative to other, better-known cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, that have experienced wild price gyrations. At the moment, stablecoins are primarily used by investors to facilitate trades among different crypto assets. But their backers argue they hold the potential to become a widely adopted means of payment.