Despite the high rents, the building is nearing full occupancy. It attracts interest from other real estate people anxious to uncover its secrets. “I have to turn down developers who come down and want to tour the building to get an idea about what we’re doing and discover our secret sauce,” says David Raley, who manages the property for Bozzuto. “We’re at the end of a cul-de-sac and asking for the highest rents in D.C. — they want to see it for themselves. This is a unique project.”