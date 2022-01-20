“Mortgage rates are surging now, similar to what we saw in early 2021,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “Last year, mortgage rates posted the low for the year in late January and the high for the year by mid-March. For the next nine and a half months rates moved in a fairly narrow range. Don’t project the increases in the first three weeks of 2022 over the next 49 weeks. As the Fed starts to tighten, long-term rates will calm down and if inflation recedes, long-term rates might too.”