Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more than four times in 2022 was bad news for technology stocks, since higher rates tend to discount the present value of future profits. Both the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 indexes sank more than 10 percent from their all-time highs into market corrections. Bitcoin, which has been trading parallel to the stock markets, also tumbled.
Some of the pandemic’s brightest stay-at-home stars lost some of their luster. Netflix shares sank 22 percent on Friday, a day after the company’s earnings forecast for new streaming users fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Peloton Interactive tumbled 24 percent Thursday following reports that the home-fitness equipment maker would temporarily halt production because of declining demand. Shares recovered Friday after the chief executive vowed to slash expenses.
Airline shares also didn’t shine in earnings season. American Airlines Group reported a fourth-quarter loss that was wider than expected. United Airlines Holdings said it expects a delayed recovery in air travel this year as the coronavirus resurgence disrupts business and leisure travel.
“The first three weeks of the new year have been a rough ride for investors,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. He said markets “seem to be stuck in a messy game of tug-of-war” between consumers and corporations flush with cash against worries about inflation, the pandemic and global tensions.
Quarterly earnings continue this week with Apple, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Boeing, Microsoft and Tesla among the firms scheduled to report results.
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to signal that Fed officials will raise interest rates in March for the first time in more than three years and shrink their balance sheet soon after.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.188 and 0.381 in when-issued trading, respectively.It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.