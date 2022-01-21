“What is that limit? As the court has already noted, Congress appears … to have limited the President’s authority in this field to workplace conduct,” Brown wrote in his opinion. “For its part, this court will say only this: however extensive that power is, the federal-worker mandate exceeds it.”
The ruling amounted to yet another blow to the administration’s most ambitious public health measures — its work to corral the pandemic through vaccinations. It is yet another vaccine requirement that has been invalidated by the actions of Trump and other Republican appointees.
Federal workers faced discipline including potential termination for not complying, while contractors faced the potential of losing their government contracts.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that 98 percent of federal workers were already vaccinated.
“Obviously, we are confident in our legal authority here,” she said. The Department of Justice filed an appeal to the ruling.
The United States vaccination rates lag behind peer nations despite public health campaigns and attempts to increase those numbers. And recent surges of new cases appear to have done little to convince large numbers of vaccine skeptics to get their shots, despite data showing that unvaccinated individuals are exponentially more likely to face serious health consequences from the virus, like hospitalization and death.
Vaccine requirements have been extremely controversial in the United States as measures meant to control the pandemic have been politicized. Conservative legal activists and Republican state attorneys general recently marshaled a successful legal case against another one of the administration’s vaccine proposals, a requirement that businesses of 100 or more employees require vaccinations or testing and masking by their unvaccinated employees.
In a 6-3 ruling by the Republican-appointed justices, Supreme Court recently stopped the rule temporarily, indicating that it would likely be blocked permanently if the administration chooses to continue fighting the litigation. The court did allow however a vaccine mandate for the millions of health care workers at facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding.
John Wagner contributed to this report.