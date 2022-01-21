“These factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the U.S. that will bolster Intel’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline and strengthen Ohio’s leadership in research and high tech,” chief executive Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.
The White House lauded the project and called on Congress to pass legislation that would encourage chip manufacturing in the United States.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has been working around-the-clock with Congress, our international allies and partners, and the private sector to expand U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, bring back critical American manufacturing jobs, address the chip shortage, and ensure we are not exposed to these disruptions again,” according to a statement released Friday.
Intel is the latest of several large chipmakers to expand production in the United States. They are all racing to meet surging industrial demand for their products, although these investments will take years to bear fruit.
In November, Samsung announced it would spend $17 billion on a new factory in Central Texas. Texas Instruments is spending $30 billion, also in Texas. And Global Foundries is planning a new operation in New York state, among others.