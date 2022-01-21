But California-headquartered Intel and other tech companies say a large long-term increase in chip supply is vital as more products become electronic and require computer chips to function.
Intel’s new campus near Columbus would initially employ 3,000 people and create about 7,000 construction jobs, the company said.
“These factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the U.S. that will bolster Intel’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline and strengthen Ohio’s leadership in research and high tech,” said chief executive Pat Gelsinger, who will join President Biden at the White House on Friday to announce the investment.
The White House lauded the project and called on Congress to pass legislation that would fund $52 billion of federal subsidies to encourage chip manufacturing and research in the United States. The measure passed the Senate last year but is held up in the House.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has been working around-the-clock with Congress, our international allies and partners, and the private sector to expand U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, bring back critical American manufacturing jobs, address the chip shortage, and ensure we are not exposed to these disruptions again,” according to a statement released Friday.
Other large chipmakers also have announced plans to expand in the United States, although some have said the speed of their investments will depend on passage of the federal subsidy.
In November, Samsung announced it would spend $17 billion on a new factory in Central Texas. Texas Instruments is spending $30 billion, also in Texas. And Global Foundries is planning a new operation in New York state.
Countries around the world have been lavishing subsidies on semiconductor manufacturers to try to boost output. The plants are among the most expensive manufacturing facilities to build, requiring $10 billion or more of specialized equipment and construction.