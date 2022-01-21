The U.S. Postal Service: What you need to know

Biden ousts top DeJoy supporters: President Biden made two nominations to the Postal Service’s governing board to replace top allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

USPS FAQ: Why the Postal Service is about to charge you more for slower mail

DeJoy keeps financial ties to ex-business: XPO Logistics pays Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and family businesses at least $2.1 million annually to lease four office buildings

FBI investigation: FBI investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with past political fundraising

FAQ: How the USPS governing board works

DeJoy’s 10-year postal plan: Includes cuts to post office hours and lengthened delivery times

True or False: Eight common misconceptions about the USPS

Poll: Americans say USPS should be run like a public service, not a business

Stamps: USPS raises stamp price to 58 cents