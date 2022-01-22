Even so, popular interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in recent years. Nearly 30,000 bitcoin ATMs have popped up nationally in the last few years, and even major sports stadiums are now being renamed for cryptocurrency exchanges. Just this week, New York City’s new mayor Eric Adams announced he would convert his first paycheck into two cryptocurrencies. Adam’s office said that the paycheck will be deposited with Coinbase, an online platform used for buying cryptocurrency, and then converted into Ethereum and Bitcoin.