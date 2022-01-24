When you get preapproved, your lender agrees in writing to fund your loan, provided the home you choose appraises out in value. Getting preapproved allows you to know precisely how much mortgage you can carry because the lender will take into account your debt payments, income and credit score. Once you have this number, you’ll add the amount you have available for a down payment to come up with the approximate purchase price. (Don’t forget to set aside the few months of cash reserves the lender will require.)