For example, a condo at 1001 N. Randolph St. #523 is priced at $399,000. Monthly condo fees are $478 and annual property taxes are $4,062.
Built in 1989 as an apartment and renovated and converted to condos in 2005, the Eastview at Ballston Metro is one block from the Ballston Metro and about a half-mile from the Virginia Square Metro, both of which provide Orange and Silver line service. Numerous shops, bars and restaurants are also within walking distance, including Ballston Quarter shopping mall. The location is also near Interstate 66 and the Beltway for commuting.
Building amenities at the condo include one assigned parking space in the garage, a 24-hour private fitness center, business center, grills, outdoor pool with a hot tub, a carwash station and storage units. Pets are allowed.
The 725-square-foot unit has one bedroom and one bathroom. Located on the fifth floor, this condo has an enclosed former balcony with an exposed brick wall and floor-to-ceiling windows that expand the square footage of the open living and dining room.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to the living and dining room, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and maple cabinets. A closet with a stacked washer and dryer is near the kitchen. The corner unit has windows on two sides of the bedroom, which has two closets and an adjacent full bathroom with a combination tub and shower.
Assigned schools include Arlington Science Focus Elementary, Swanson Middle and Washington-Liberty High. The elementary school is rated above average compared with other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org. The middle and high schools are rated average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Kevin O’Neill with Arlington Orange Line Realty at 571-243-9485.