Markets have seen three consecutive weekly declines to kick off 2022, as investors have been gripped by worry over inflation’s growing threat to the economic recovery and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will aggressively raise interest rates to combat it. The sell-off has battered all sectors and heaped losses on high-risk and speculative areas of the market such as cryptocurrencies. Now, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting and on the flurry of earnings reports from giants like Tesla, Apple, 3M, GE, Boeing and others in the coming days.