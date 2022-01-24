Wall Street is in a “white knuckle period” and investors are desperate for good news, according to Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities.
“It’s been a nightmare 2022 thus far for investors,” Ives told The Post in an email. “Right now, risk assets including tech stocks and Bitcoin are all being sold globally with nowhere to hide.”
After enduring its worst week since March 2020, all major U.S. indexes fell sharply Monday morning. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 720 points, or 2.1 percent. The S&P 500 is now down more than 10 percent from its January high, officially in a correction after slipping more than 2.5 percent in morning trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged deeper into a correction, sliding more than 3 percent. The small-cap Russell 2000 index also fell more than 1.8 percent.
Big names felt the pain: Tesla was down more than 7 percent in morning trading, while Netflix slid 6 percent. Chipmaker Nvidia fell more than 4.5 percent and Moderna declined more than 5.8 percent.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have shed about $130 billion in value in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin falling tumbling 8 percent to $33,322 and Ethereum falling more than 12 percent to around $2,180.
Those hoping for volatility to diminish in the coming days are likely to be disappointed, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Tensions around the Fed’s plans and growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have weighed on an already edgy market. So far this year, volatility has more than doubled, according to Cboe’s volatility index.
“Perhaps Apple, Microsoft and Tesla can come to the rescue with some knockout numbers when they report this week,” Mould said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “On the other hand, a series of disappointing updates from these technology titans would only undermine sentiment further.”
Americans are wrestling with the highest inflation in 40 years, which has sent prices sharply higher on everything from groceries to gas to home appliances. A move to raise interest rates could ease the pain but could also limit economic activity, which often hits stocks, particularly highflying companies, hard.
The spasm of panic on Wall Street is a reflection of investors taking a more cautious outlook on economic growth for the year, according to Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement. Markets’ cratering in the early days of the pandemic made for easy year-over-year comparisons in 2021, but achieving growth under current conditions will be much more challenging.
“Markets hate uncertainty, and the confluence of higher interest rates, higher inflation and moderating earnings growth are resulting in elevated volatility at the moment,” Wicker told The Post.
To break even for January, the S&P 500 index would have to recover more than 9 percent before next week. The brutal start to 2022 isn’t necessarily a “reliable predictor of a down year,” Chris Larkin, eTrade’s managing director of trading, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. Still, “three-week losing streaks at the top of a year have some less-than-bullish historical connotations.”
Even oil markets, which had been bucking the negative trends of 2022, were weighed down by Monday’s sell-off. West Texas intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell nearly 2.8 percent to trade around $82.76. Brent crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined more than 2.4 percent to trade around $85.75.