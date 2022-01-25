Think of these funds as operating like the “set it and forget it” slow cooker that allows you to simmer a stew with little effort. The idea is that you don’t have to closely monitor your investment account because the asset allocation and rebalancing are done for you. The funds automatically rebalance from riskier investments to more conservative ones as you reach a target retirement year. Just note that even though various funds may have the same target date, the returns can vary.