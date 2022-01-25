Guidehouse is one of many consulting, legal, accounting or technology companies nationwide that have won lucrative contracts managing slices of $4.5 trillion in emergency spending the federal government has approved since the start of the pandemic. Dozens of states, under pressure to rapidly deliver aid, quickly signed agreements that all but guarantee payments to the contractors but don’t always ensure that money will reach the people they’re meant to help. Other programs — such as the Paycheck Protection Program — dashed out billions of dollars quickly to businesses, only for some of them to lay off employees anyway.