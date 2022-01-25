Markets had pinged wildly Monday, with the Dow plunging more than 1,115 points only to end the session with a slight gain. The broader S&P 500 index, meanwhile, staged its biggest intraday comeback since the 2008 financial crisis.
Investors have been spooked by expectations that the Federal Reserve — which begins its two-day policy meeting Tuesday — could tighten monetary policy more aggressively than originally planned to combat decades-high inflation. Policymakers are expected to cease the emergency bond-buying program that ginned the markets in 2020 and 2021. They also are expected to raise interest rates in March, with more increases to come.
Several leading investment banks believe the market volatility is unlikely to push the Fed off its game plan. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both signaled in recent days that they expect a more hawkish central bank, which could tighten monetary policy even further, according to CNBC.