One recent buyer, Deanna Luu, 28, is a graphic designer at the Smithsonian Institute and lives nearby in the Kalorama neighborhood. She said the pandemic fueled her desire for more space.
“Working from home due to the pandemic has really made me rethink my living space and what I wanted in a home,” Luu said. “I wanted to find a place that could fit a dedicated workspace, enough floor space to do at-home workouts, and large windows letting in natural light for all my plants.” In less than a month, Luu and her real estate agent found what she was looking for — at 2419 Ontario Rd., where the new one- and two-bedroom condos were still under construction.
The pandemic also motivated Alexandra Arkoian, 43, a mental health therapist and project manager. “Covid has had its challenges with remote work and adapting to a different daily flow of life,” Arkoian said. “It caused me to reevaluate my needs and how I want to live my life."
Arkoian has been living in a one-bedroom condo in Oakton, Va., for more than 14 years. She said that after settling "into pandemic life,” she had come to realize that "I was too isolated in the suburbs of D.C. and I needed a change.”
The conversion and renovation of a six-unit apartment building produced 2419 Ontario’s nine condos, with prices starting at $399,000 for 468 square feet. Lindsay Reishman, the listing agent and a partner at the Pareto real estate company, said the units "have high ceilings, lots of light and outdoor space. The [two] penthouse units have fantastic roof decks with panoramic views.”
Reishman also noted that the neighborhood is known for its dining and entertainment. “Adams Morgan offers all the fun restaurants and nightlife on 18th Street and a short commute to downtown,” he said. “These ingredients have allowed [the neighborhood] to be sought-after for a long time."
Luu and Arkoian plan to move into their new homes in February.
Luu picked a unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and she plans to use one bedroom as a flex office/guest suite. The unit has a balcony, and Luu envisions getting some work done outdoors when the weather changes.
The neighborhood — which Luu described as “so charming and rich in history" — was a major selling point for her. “I am a big foodie, so I love all the variety of locally owned restaurants in the area, especially on 18th Street,” she said. “I also like its proximity to green spaces like Rock Creek Park, Meridian Hill Park, and Kalorama Park.”
Arkoian’s search, like Luu’s, went quickly. Arkoian said she was looking specifically for a smaller, boutique building in the city. She selected a unit with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two balconies. And like Luu, Arkoian plans to use the second bedroom as flex office/guest space.
Adams Morgan was also part of what attracted Arkoian to the building. “I love the community feel of the neighborhood,” she said. “Eighteenth Street provides all the options for unique cuisines, culture, art and coffee shops, but tucked away behind the main street is a quiet, residential area. I think I was really drawn to the duality of Adams Morgan, where I could work from Tryst [coffee house, bar and lounge] by day and venture out to busy streets at night. Coming from the suburbs, I really wanted to pick a new home where I could walk everywhere I want to be.” She indicated that she would not miss the commute from Virginia into D.C.
Schools: Marie Reed Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus (middle), Cardoza Education Campus (high)
Transit: The Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metrorail station (Red line) is about a mile west. The 90 and 96 bus routes run north and south on 18th Street before northbound buses turn west on Calvert and southbound buses turn east on U Street.
Nearby: Meridian Hill Park, Kalorama Park, Walter Pierce Park, National Zoo, Rock Creek Park
2419 Ontario Rd. NW, Washington
The building has nine units. Four are already under contract. Prices range from $399,000 to $1,095,000.
Builder: District Quarters
Features: The units have quartz vanity tops and countertops, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, a front-loading washer/dryer and porcelain tile in the bathrooms.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2 / 2 or 3
Square-footage: 468 to1,252
Homeowners association fee: $133 to $354 depending on size
View model: By appointment
Sales: Lindsay Reishman, 202-271-6441, lindsay@paretorealestate.com
CORRECTIONS: An earlier version of this report stated incorrectly that Alexandra Arkoian is an occupational therapist. She is a mental health therapist. Also, the earlier version said three units were under contract. Four are now under contract. The story has been updated.