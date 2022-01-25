Adams Morgan was also part of what attracted Arkoian to the building. “I love the community feel of the neighborhood,” she said. “Eighteenth Street provides all the options for unique cuisines, culture, art and coffee shops, but tucked away behind the main street is a quiet, residential area. I think I was really drawn to the duality of Adams Morgan, where I could work from Tryst [coffee house, bar and lounge] by day and venture out to busy streets at night. Coming from the suburbs, I really wanted to pick a new home where I could walk everywhere I want to be.” She indicated that she would not miss the commute from Virginia into D.C.