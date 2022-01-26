The Dow Jones industrial average leaped about 275 points at the opening bell, but by midmorning was trading up 195 points, about 0.6 percent. The blue-chip index had just limped out of another day of turbulence that saw it stage a more than 1,000-point comeback and still close in the red. The S&P 500 index, battered by losses in five of the last six trading sessions, gained more than 1.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has taken steep losses as investors rotated away from pricey stocks that have been pandemic favorites, rose about 2 percent.