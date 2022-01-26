Sanabria: One of the benefits of doing the upgrade after move-in is that the family had a chance to live in the space and see what they really needed in terms of functionality. We were able to customize the space to suit their needs specifically. The downside is that because we did add some architectural details and electrical items, the work was disruptive. If you buy a new build, the hope is that it’s turnkey and folks usually don’t want to deal with even small renovations and for good reason.