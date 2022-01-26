Transit: The Red Line stops at the Shady Grove Metro (5.6 miles away). The MARC Commuter train stops at the main Gaithersburg Train Station on Summit Avenue (3.5 miles away) and two nearby commuter stops at Metropolitan Grove Road (5.4 miles away) and in the community of Washington Grove (four miles away). The community is served by two Ride On bus lines. Nearby bike trails include Muddy Branch Greenway in North Potomac and Black Hill Hiker/Biker Trail in Germantown and biker/hiker trails in Green Farm Conservation Park. Both community parks are bicycle friendly. The main thoroughfares include Woodfield Road/Route 124 and Muncaster Mill Road/Snouffer School Road.