What you can buy for $300,000 varies widely. With the help of Realtor.com, we’ve pulled together a sampling of homes at that price range to give you an idea of how location can affect your purchasing power.
Wondering what $300,000 buys you? Take a look below.
The District
$290,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 645
- Price per square foot: $450
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The Cathedral Heights condo is in the Warwick, a 1937 building. The unit has hardwood floors and a new dishwasher. Condo fees are $465 monthly.
- Listing agent: Tony Calkins, the Calkins Group
$299,900
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 595
- Price per square foot: $504
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The condo has a balcony, new hardwood floors, and an updated bathroom and kitchen. The $633 monthly condo fees includes utilities and basic cable. It also covers a 24-hour front desk and access to a swimming pool and fitness room.
- Listing agents: Eddie Rangel and Steven Dean, Compass
$299,900
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 680
- Price per square foot: $441
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The newly built condo building in the Trinidad neighborhood has an open floor plan and an in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. The monthly condo fee is $145.
- Listing agents: Trent Heminger and D’Ann Lanning, Compass
Maryland
$280,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 672
- Price per square foot: $417
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The unit in the pet-friendly Orion has a balcony, hardwood floors and in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The $450 monthly condo fee includes access to the fitness room and rooftop deck with a grill and fireplace.
- Listing agent: Monique Milucky, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
$294,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
- Square footage: 1,177
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 0.18 acre
- Features: The house in the Hickory Hills community has a two-car garage. Owner’s suite is on the main level. Living room has vaulted ceiling. The fenced backyard has a deck. The $69 monthly HOA fees include access to a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and tot lot.
- Listing agents: Connie Fitzgerald and Michael Fitzgerald, Re/Max Closers
$299,900
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1
- Square footage: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $286
- Lot size: 0.2 acre
- Features: The 1953 house in the Glen Gardens community was recently updated. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and white cabinetry. Double doors lead to a spacious backyard.
- Listing agent: Lois Alberti, Alberti Realty
Virginia
$289,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
- Square footage: 1,240
- Price per square foot: $233
- Lot size: 0.04 acre
- Features: The townhouse in the Point of Woods community has new carpeting. The owner’s bedroom has two walk-in closets. The fenced backyard has a patio.
- Listing agent: Tracy Chandler, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
$295,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 754
- Price per square foot: $391
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The apartment at Savoy at Reston Town Center has hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedroom. It also comes with an in-unit washer/dryer and assigned parking space. The $375 monthly condo fee includes concierge service and access to an exercise room, outdoor swimming pool, party room, game room, business center and media room.
- Listing agent: Anthony Lam, Redfin
$300,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
- Square footage: 582
- Price per square foot: $515
- Lot size: n/a
- Features: The top-floor end unit in the 1940 building has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The monthly condo fee is $296.
- Listing agent: Gary Fitzgibbon, Re/Max Gateway
National
$290,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1
- Square footage: 1,296
- Price per square foot: $224
- Lot size: 0.14 acre
- Features: The 1926 house has a front porch and a back deck. The living and dining rooms have exposed wood beams on the ceiling. The dining room opens to the deck. The spacious kitchen has room for a table.
- Listing agent: Daniel Griffin, Lux Group
$299,750
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
- Square footage: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $187
- Lot size: 0.19 acre
- Features: The 1992 house in the Rolling Green Village retirement community has sliding glass doors that open to a patio and a two-car garage. The $268 monthly HOA fees include access to three fishing lakes, walking paths, fitness room, indoor swimming pool, library and beauty salon.
- Listing agent: Tim Keagy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors
$299,900
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
- Square footage: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $163
- Lot size: 0.25 acre
- Features: The 1991 house on a corner lot has a gas fireplace and deck. The living room and kitchen have vaulted ceilings. The two-car garage is attached. The backyard is fenced. The monthly HOA fees are $2.
- Listing agent: Melvin Melendez, Nebraska Realty