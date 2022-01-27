A budget of $300,000 for a home doesn’t seem like a lot these days when homes in Washington are regularly selling for north of $1 million. But for every buyer who proclaims “there’s nothing out there in my price range!” we wanted to show that with perhaps a few compromises a buyer can find a home not only in the District but also in Maryland, Virginia and across the country at that price.

What you can buy for $300,000 varies widely. With the help of Realtor.com, we’ve pulled together a sampling of homes at that price range to give you an idea of how location can affect your purchasing power.

Wondering what $300,000 buys you? Take a look below.

Buying a home for $300,000 in the Washington area

The District

$290,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 645
  • Price per square foot: $450
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The Cathedral Heights condo is in the Warwick, a 1937 building. The unit has hardwood floors and a new dishwasher. Condo fees are $465 monthly.
  • Listing agent: Tony Calkins, the Calkins Group

$299,900

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 595
  • Price per square foot: $504
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The condo has a balcony, new hardwood floors, and an updated bathroom and kitchen. The $633 monthly condo fees includes utilities and basic cable. It also covers a 24-hour front desk and access to a swimming pool and fitness room.
  • Listing agents: Eddie Rangel and Steven Dean, Compass

$299,900

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 680
  • Price per square foot: $441
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The newly built condo building in the Trinidad neighborhood has an open floor plan and an in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. The monthly condo fee is $145.
  • Listing agents: Trent Heminger and D’Ann Lanning, Compass

Maryland

$280,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 672
  • Price per square foot: $417
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The unit in the pet-friendly Orion has a balcony, hardwood floors and in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The $450 monthly condo fee includes access to the fitness room and rooftop deck with a grill and fireplace.
  • Listing agent: Monique Milucky, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

$294,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
  • Square footage: 1,177
  • Price per square foot: $250
  • Lot size: 0.18 acre
  • Features: The house in the Hickory Hills community has a two-car garage. Owner’s suite is on the main level. Living room has vaulted ceiling. The fenced backyard has a deck. The $69 monthly HOA fees include access to a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and tot lot.
  • Listing agents: Connie Fitzgerald and Michael Fitzgerald, Re/Max Closers

$299,900

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1
  • Square footage: 1,050
  • Price per square foot: $286
  • Lot size: 0.2 acre
  • Features: The 1953 house in the Glen Gardens community was recently updated. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and white cabinetry. Double doors lead to a spacious backyard.
  • Listing agent: Lois Alberti, Alberti Realty

Virginia

$289,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
  • Square footage: 1,240
  • Price per square foot: $233
  • Lot size: 0.04 acre
  • Features: The townhouse in the Point of Woods community has new carpeting. The owner’s bedroom has two walk-in closets. The fenced backyard has a patio.
  • Listing agent: Tracy Chandler, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

$295,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 754
  • Price per square foot: $391
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The apartment at Savoy at Reston Town Center has hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedroom. It also comes with an in-unit washer/dryer and assigned parking space. The $375 monthly condo fee includes concierge service and access to an exercise room, outdoor swimming pool, party room, game room, business center and media room.
  • Listing agent: Anthony Lam, Redfin

$300,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1
  • Square footage: 582
  • Price per square foot: $515
  • Lot size: n/a
  • Features: The top-floor end unit in the 1940 building has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The monthly condo fee is $296.
  • Listing agent: Gary Fitzgibbon, Re/Max Gateway

National

$290,000

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1
  • Square footage: 1,296
  • Price per square foot: $224
  • Lot size: 0.14 acre
  • Features: The 1926 house has a front porch and a back deck. The living and dining rooms have exposed wood beams on the ceiling. The dining room opens to the deck. The spacious kitchen has room for a table.
  • Listing agent: Daniel Griffin, Lux Group

$299,750

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
  • Square footage: 1,600
  • Price per square foot: $187
  • Lot size: 0.19 acre
  • Features: The 1992 house in the Rolling Green Village retirement community has sliding glass doors that open to a patio and a two-car garage. The $268 monthly HOA fees include access to three fishing lakes, walking paths, fitness room, indoor swimming pool, library and beauty salon.
  • Listing agent: Tim Keagy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors

$299,900

  • Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
  • Square footage: 1,840
  • Price per square foot: $163
  • Lot size: 0.25 acre
  • Features: The 1991 house on a corner lot has a gas fireplace and deck. The living room and kitchen have vaulted ceilings. The two-car garage is attached. The backyard is fenced. The monthly HOA fees are $2.
  • Listing agent: Melvin Melendez, Nebraska Realty