The complaint comes as a separate, high-stakes unionization effort is playing out in Alabama, where Amazon workers in Bessemer are poised to vote. Workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union last year, but the NLRB called for a revote after finding that Amazon improperly interfered in that election. An NLRB official specifically cited Amazon’s efforts to place an unmarked U.S. Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse just after voting started, writing that Amazon “essentially [hijacked] the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.”