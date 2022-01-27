“I always try and emphasize that if you are in a place where both financially and mentally you’re ready to purchase a home, don’t expect the market to change so dramatically that you are suddenly going to find yourself in a completely different price bracket,” O’Neil said. “What [$300,000] is going to buy you now is not what it’s going to buy you in five, seven years from now. So if that’s going to be your budget and you’re not able to save more each month because you are continuing to rent and rents continue to go up over time, then you are just going to be getting farther and farther away the longer you wait to start building equity in a property from realizing your larger property dream in the future.”