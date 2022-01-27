Inflation — which at 7 percent is at its highest level in four decades — is wiping out wage gains by raising the cost of basics like food, gas and rent. Critics have been quick to pounce on Biden and the Fed for being too slow to act. And industry experts say recurring supply chain bottlenecks and omicron-related factory shutdowns are likely to prolong the crisis. Volkswagen and Toyota this month temporarily shut down some manufacturing facilities in China following covid outbreaks and lockdowns, which economists say could lead to further disruptions and even higher prices for vehicles, which are already up 12 percent from a year ago.