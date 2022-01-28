Lisa Dribben, who owns six McDonald’s restaurants in the Dallas suburbs, has hired and lost hundreds of workers over the past two years. During the holidays. she gave her hourly managers jackets and other McDonald’s branded clothing as well as bonuses. In addition to employee meals, her workers have gotten $20 each week to spend on food to take home to their families during the pandemic. Workers who get sick with covid-19 get a bag of groceries delivered to their homes. She now provides reviews and raises every six months.