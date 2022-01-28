In 1979, the Mudds held a barn dance with a country music band. They were fined $33 for violating the Fairfax County noise ordinance. Writer Eudora Welty spent the night in a guest bedroom upstairs after a literary dinner at Elmwood. At breakfast the next morning, she told the Mudds how wonderful it was to wake up and look through “those fine linen curtains.” According to E.J. Mudd, the curtains were hanging in the dining room when the Mudds bought the house. She took them down, cut off the frayed edges and repurposed them for the guest bedroom.