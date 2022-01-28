The three major U.S. indexes have endured wild intraday swings all week — including the Dow’s unprecedented comeback Monday, when it erased a more than 1,000-point deficit to close in positive terrain — while also tracking sharp declines throughout the month of January.
The volatility is partially a response to the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish signals on monetary policy. On Wednesday, remarks by Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell reinforced expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates starting in March. And investors also are still dealing with uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, a standoff in Ukraine, corporate earnings and more.
The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since March 2020, according to CNBC. Tech stocks especially have taken a beating as many of the work-from-home tech stars of 2020 have fallen on hard times. The Nasdaq index is down 15 percent over the past month and could slip even deeper into correction territory.
Some investors believe the current atmosphere shows how overvalued stocks became in 2020 and 2021.
“The market is acting incoherently because investors acted incoherently, by chasing a lot of very unattractive companies that have to get taken to the woodshed,” said David Bahnsen, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based investor, adding that “shiny objects” like meme stocks, SPACS, and some hot tech stocks were not supported by solid business fundamentals.
It also comes against a backdrop of generally positive economic news. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that the U.S. economy grew by 5.7 percent in 2021, the fastest full-year clip since 1984. The U.S. added an estimated 199,000 jobs in December while the unemployment rate continued to decline, and the recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought only a modest increases in the number of people seeking unemployment insurance.
Meanwhile, oil prices are close to seven-year highs as global energy markets react to a Russian troop buildup on border with Ukraine. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose above $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014, while West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to $88 a barrel.