Fried has opposed the USDA’s decision to allow the import of fresh citrus from China and has cautioned about how cheap imports from Mexico hurt Florida growers that are already struggling. She said in the most recent state legislative session she requested more than $16 million for the citrus industry, including $8 million for research and $6 million to fight citrus greening. And in advance of this weekend’s freeze, she has urged growers to report losses within 72 hours to get disaster assistance.