Every year, you should aim to save a bigger chunk of your income than the prior year. Admittedly, over your lifetime, you’ll have years that are more and less challenging financially. If you have a tougher year, you might save less even as you spend more. But on balance, aim to put away 10 percent to 15 percent of your gross annual income. If you have a good year, aim for 15 percent to 20 percent of your gross income. The worst thing that will happen is you’ll be able to do things sooner: buy a house or a vacation home, take a fabulous trip, retire. The wealthier you are, the more options you have. Not a bad thing.