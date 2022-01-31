“This is a ‘Game of Thrones’ market between the bulls and the bears, and so far, the bears are winning,” Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told The Post.
The Dow, which is currently down about 5.5 percent for the month, shed about 200 points at the open after notching a late comeback Friday to cap off last week’s dizzy spell, when the blue-chip index saw some intra-day swings of 1,000-points.
By 10 a.m., the Dow had recovered some losses but remained down 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 index, which has shed 7 percent so far in January, edged 0.2 percent higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has endured its worst month since October 2008, had gained 0.9 percent.
The biggest driver of the volatility by far, analysts say, revolves around the Fed. For years, the central bank has artificially propped up stock prices by keeping interest rates close to zero. The approach accelerated during the pandemic as an emergency bond-buying program helped fuel the market’s meteoric recovery in the second half of 2020.
Meanwhile, Americans are wrestling with the highest inflation in 40 years, which has sent prices higher on everything from groceries to gasoline to home appliances. A move to raise interest rates could ease the pain but also could limit economic activity, which often hits stocks — particularly highflying companies — hard.
Now, markets pricing in a handful of rate increases throughout the year, as the central bank moves into its most hawkish phase of monetary policy in recent memory. At the Fed’s first meeting of 2022 last week, Chair Jerome H. Powell did not detail how many times the Fed will raise rates but said that the central bank would have to be “nimble” and “humble” in how it responds to data that unfolds during the year, given how quickly the economy can change.
The schism between investors who fear that the Fed’s action will slow growth, and those who believe it will help to moderate inflation and boost companies’ bottom lines in “at the heart of gyrations in the market” so far in 2022, according to Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement.
To bullish investors, volatility is delivering a chance to take advantage of significant price reductions, especially in hard-hit and pricey sectors such as tech, Wicker said. But the specter of slowing growth — from omicron, Fed intervention and tougher year-over-year comparisons — is worrying many.
In this “white knuckle environment,” Ives of Wedbush Securities told The Post, investors are looking to earnings from the hundreds of companies reporting this week, including giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, for more crumbs of good news, making this the “most important earnings season in a decade for the tech sector.”
“Strong tech earnings this week are a linchpin to stocks going higher or staying in the red during this Fed rising rate backdrop,” Ives told The Post Monday in an email.
It’s also a jam-packed week for economic data, with investors hungry for insight into how the economy is faring as omicron’s surge spurs staffing shortages and supply chain struggles continue. Reports on separations — which have been hovering near record highs for months as businesses struggle to hold onto workers — private payrolls and December jobs will offer some clarity on labor market conditions. The economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, the fastest full-year clip since 1984, but labor market tightness and the pandemic’s ceaseless threats will make achieving further growth tougher in the current environment.
Oil markets have continued to buck the grim trends of 2022, bolstered by steady production and the upward pressures of tensions in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading about .5 percent higher Monday, around $89 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, was also trading about 0.5 percent higher, around $87.25.