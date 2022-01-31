For example, the condo at 1102 Holbrook Terr. NE #2 is priced at $349,900. Monthly condo fees are $235, and annual property taxes are $1,652. The condo fee covers a master insurance policy, common area maintenance, water and trash services.
The condo is almost a mile from Union Market’s shops, restaurants and event spaces and the same distance from the Whole Foods market on H Street NE. Residents can walk to Gallaudet University, the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station and restaurants and bars on the H Street corridor. Capitol Hill and Union Station are about 1.8 miles from the condo.
The 850-square-foot condo, which was fully renovated two years ago, has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
The owner added soundproof windows and a high-efficiency stacked washer and dryer. Hardwood floors have been installed throughout the unit, which has central air conditioning, ceiling fans and gas heat. At the front of the unit are the primary bedroom and a renovated bathroom with a combination tub and shower. In the center of the unit are an open kitchen, living and dining area.
The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, a tile backsplash and recessed lighting. A storage closet and the closet with laundry equipment are off the kitchen. A second bedroom or home office is on the opposite side of the living area and includes a door to a back patio. The building allows pets. Only on-street parking is available.
Assigned schools include Wheatley Education Campus for elementary and middle school and Dunbar High. Both schools are rated below average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org. For more photos and a 3-D tour, click here.
