Each moving company might tackle the job differently. The first step I’ve witnessed is the placement of four or more concrete footing pads under the house where cribbing will be placed. Cribbing is comprised of giant square 6-by-6 pieces of oak timbers typically about 42 inches long. Two pieces are placed parallel with one another on the smooth and level concrete and then two more pieces are placed at a 90-degree angle on top of the ends of the first two. This process is repeated until the house is lifted to the desired height.