Thirty of the 32 units are available for purchase, and prices range from $141,900 for 575 square feet to $880,000 for 1,050 square feet. Units have one, two or four bedrooms.
The building, at 7700 Georgia Ave. NW, is less than a mile from The Parks at Walter Reed, a 66.57-acre mixed-use development rising on the former campus of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The redevelopment project continues to spur growth in the area.
Thakker selected a two-bedroom unit, and he is enthusiastic about the building’s fixtures and finishings, such as the “integrated Bosch refrigerators that provide a beautiful seamless look to the kitchen” and the “integrated flat cooktops that blend in with the countertops.”
Building amenities include a bike room, an elevator and a video-equipped, buzzer-controlled entryway. Nine parking spots are available for purchase, at prices ranging from $30,000 to $45,000, depending on size.
According to Hannah Rogers, a real estate agent at TTR Sotheby’s International, the condominium building replaced a two-story, strip-mall-style structure in the Shepherd Park neighborhood.
Rogers also called attention to advantages of the building’s location. “It’s close to downtown Silver Spring [Md.] and an easy commute by Red Line to any area of D.C.,” she said. “It’s right on Georgia Avenue, but adjacent to a residential area.”
Thakker said he looks forward to tapping into all that the area has to offer, including the restaurants and stores coming to the Walter Reed redevelopment and the existing stores and restaurants in nearby downtown Silver Spring. “The proximity to Rock Creek Park is also a major plus,” he said, “as it provides an additional change of scenery without the need for much travel.”
Schools: Shepherd Elementary, Deal Middle, Wilson High.
Transit: The Takoma Metro station is about a mile to the southeast. The Silver Spring Metro station is about a mile north. Both stations are on the Red Line. The 70 and 79 bus lines run on Georgia Avenue. The S2 runs on Alaska Avenue and 16th Street NW.
Nearby: Downtown Silver Spring, Md., Jessup Blair Park, Rock Creek Park, The Parks at Walter Reed.
Seven 700
7700 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. The building has 32 units, with 30 available for purchase. Prices range from $141,900 to $880,000.
Builder: Dorado Development
Features: The building has bike storage and an elevator. Kitchens have quartz countertops and inset appliances. Some units have Juliet balconies.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1, 2 or 4 / 1 or 2
Square footage: 540 to 1,135
Homeowners association fee: $150 to $375
View model: By appointment or 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Sales: Contact Hannah Rogers, on-site sales director, 202-938-1370, or HRogers@ttrsir.com.