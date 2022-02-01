Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.
The company is not aware of any crashes related to the product recall, according to a NHTSA document issued Thursday.
The “rolling stop” function can cause the car to roll into an intersection marked by stop signs before coming to a complete stop. It only applies when the vehicle is traveling less than 5.6 miles per hour as it approaches the intersection and no cars are detected nearby, among other conditions.
The rolling stop function was introduced through a software update in October 2020. Tesla met with NHTSA officials on Jan. 10 to discuss the feature’s operating parameters, and a voluntary recall was issued on Jan. 20.
“Following discussions with NHTSA about our concerns, Tesla has informed the agency that it will conduct a recall of the ‘Rolling Stop’ feature as one of the functionalities of the Driving Profile in its Full Self Driving software. In a new software update, a ‘Rolling Stop’ will no longer be possible,” a NHTSA spokesperson said in an email.
The recall is the latest bump in Tesla’s self-driving car initiative. The company has been testing a self-driving car software called “Self Driving (Beta),” although the company and regulators have both emphasized that the cars are not autonomous.
There is a separate Tesla software setting called Autopilot which, despite its name, is also not fully autonomous and requires a driver to be alert behind the wheel. In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into the Autopilot system after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.