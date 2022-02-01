Trump and representatives of his company did not immediately return a request for comment. They have said they won the project on the merits of their bid and have painted James as a partisan official who decided to pursue a case against Trump before she took office in 2019. Her allegations “are baseless and will be vigorously defended” the company said Jan. 19, after James alleged in the filing that the company had routinely inflated the value of Trump’s properties. Trump has also sued James in response.