The Katzen Arts Center is AU’s home for visual and performing arts with special events and performances open to the public. Neighbors who are 55 and older can participate in the university’s alumni and community audit program, which allows them to audit one university class a semester for $150. Active families can enroll in community recreation memberships for the fitness centers, aquatic center and indoor basketball court on campus. There are also swim lessons offered by the Nation’s Capital Swim Club on campus.