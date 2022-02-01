“I have always enjoyed taking a breather and going outside and walking except for when these [darn] blowers were blaring away and I couldn’t stand it anymore,” Small said. “At one point, I put out a note to the Wesley Heights Listserv and said, ‘Anybody else wanna ban these things?’”
James Fallows, a contributing writer for the Atlantic and former White House speechwriter, agreed with his neighbor that the noise was a nuisance. According to a 2016 Washington Post article, he penned a series of blog posts on the Atlantic’s website he called “Leafblower Menace.”
The law took effect in January of this year and prohibits the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers with fines of up to $500 for each offense.
“This is a much improved, even better neighborhood to live in now,” Small said.
Chuck Elkins has lived in Wesley Heights for 38 years. He is the neighborhood ANC commissioner. Each day, he walks the neighborhood and enjoys the slopes that provide exertion and scenery. He likes the proximity to amenities such as doctors’ offices, shops, parks and American University’s campus (which is just north of Wesley Heights).
“American makes their campus available for walking and also makes many of their activities open to the neighborhood,” Elkins said. “American University is essentially an arboretum, they have wonderful planting, and they put signs on most of them so you can see what they are.”
Wesley Heights’ proximity to American University comes with more perks than just scenery. There are entertainment and enrichment opportunities for neighbors to enjoy.
The Katzen Arts Center is AU’s home for visual and performing arts with special events and performances open to the public. Neighbors who are 55 and older can participate in the university’s alumni and community audit program, which allows them to audit one university class a semester for $150. Active families can enroll in community recreation memberships for the fitness centers, aquatic center and indoor basketball court on campus. There are also swim lessons offered by the Nation’s Capital Swim Club on campus.
“It gives you sort of some of those suburban qualities still with walkability,” said Ethan Drath, who moved to the neighborhood after his family had twins.
Drath and Nancy Taylor Bubes, both real estate agents with Washington Fine Properties, agreed that the neighborhood is a steppingstone to suburbia.
“It’s that evolutionary step that allows people to feel close in and that they’re not completely abandoning their in-town neighborhoods,” Drath said.
Growing families “moving out of their first home” might appreciate that the neighborhood “feels a little closer in for them” than far-flung suburbs, Taylor Bubes said.
The variety of home styles is also desirable to buyers. Wesley Heights “is a lot of ’20s and ’30s vintage houses, which is attractive to some. And there are newer builds, as well. It spans the gamut,” Drath said.
The Spring Valley-Wesley Heights Citizens Association’s website states that Wesley Heights, one of the country’s first planned communities, was developed in the 1920s by W.C. and A.N. Miller, who also oversaw development of the nearby Spring Valley and American University Park neighborhoods.
The developers banned home sales to African Americans and Jews. In 1972, the U.S. Court of Appeals prohibited the recorder of deeds for the District of Columbia from accepting or filing documents that contained racially restrictive covenants. However, some homeowners find the racial covenants remain, even though they are not enforceable.
Drath and his family “rediscovered nature” during the pandemic because of the proximity to Battery Kemble and Glover Archbold parks.
Battery Kemble, formerly a Union Army defense against the Confederacy, has a hill that’s perfect for sledding or, on warmer days, is a peaceful place to walk with a canine companion.
For longer walking trails, residents turn to Glover Archbold Park. The 183-acre park spans from Van Ness Street NW at the north end to Canal Road NW in the south and has a roughly 2.5-mile trail that runs almost the length of the park.
Bernard McMahon enjoys the access he has had to the parks since he and his family moved to the neighborhood in 1975. “It’s a lovely asset,” McMahon said.
After moving from Foxhall Village because his family needed more space, he has enjoyed the proximity to not only the necessities but also the amenities so many neighbors boast about.
“It’s continued to have all the attractions that prompted us to buy a house,” McMahon said. “We walk the dogs, and we go in the park, and we visit with neighbors. It’s just very quiet country living inside the city.”
Living there: The neighborhood is bordered by Nebraska Avenue NW and American University’s campus to the north, New Mexico Avenue NW to the east, Glover Archbold Park to the south and Battery Kemble Park to the west.
In 2021, 124 homes sold, 27 of which were detached houses. The least expensive was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that sold for $1.4 million. The most expensive was a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house that sold for just under $11.5 million.
Two detached houses are for sale. A five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is on the market for $4.6 million. An eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house is listed for just under $9.5 million.
Schools: Eaton, Key and Mann elementary; Hardy middle; and Woodrow Wilson high.
Transit: Metro buses run along the western and northern boundaries and Wisconsin Avenue NW, which is about a mile away. The Tenleytown-AU metro stop is also roughly a mile away.