The federal government will offer its own snapshot of the labor market in January on Friday when it releases monthly jobs data, but there were ample signs that hiring had slowed leading into the start of 2022. More than 4 million people quit their jobs in December, according to government data released Tuesday, and more than 8 million people missed work because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick from late December through early January.
One major reason for this is the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which picked up enormous velocity in December, shutting many businesses, schools, and day-care centers and disrupting life for many Americans. The spread of this coronavirus variant appears to have peaked but it is still leading to more than 2,000 deaths per day.
The bulk of the job losses came in the service-providing sector, which shed 274,000 positions. Within that sector, 62,000 positions were lost at companies related to trade transportation and utilities, while leisure and hospitality payrolls declined by 154,000.
Small businesses were hit harder than medium- and large-size employers, accounting for nearly half of the total losses.
There are a number of forces that have put pressure on the labor market, particularly in the past year.
After more than 20 million people lost their jobs in March and April of 2020, companies have struggled to fill openings. This gave workers more leverage to demand better pay and benefits, which has led many to quit and seek different opportunities.
This worker leverage, though, has been disrupted multiple times by spikes in coronavirus cases, which have hit thousands of businesses — particularly hospitality and service companies — and forced them to make sudden changes.