To accommodate the large number of residents in Illume, there are more than 20 amenity and gathering spaces in the development. There are more than 74 floor plan options, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with 427 to 1,276 square feet. Monthly rents for currently available units range from $1,965 to $4,620.
The apartments have wide-plank flooring, keyless entry systems, roller shades, walk-in closets with organizers, Porcelanosa tile in the bathrooms and quartz counters in the kitchen. Each kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and gas cooking. Some units also have a kitchen island with waterfall sides and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Community amenities include two rooftop swimming pools with seating areas, fire pits, grills and views of the Capitol building, the Washington Monument, downtown D.C., the Anacostia River waterfront and the new Frederick Douglass Memorial bridge.
The first tower includes an 8,000-square-foot fitness center with a sauna and massage room as well as three lounges, an outdoor terrace, a business center and a bike room. The second tower will include a pet spa, three more lounges, including a movie lounge, as well as a beer garden, a demonstration kitchen and another bike room. The community also has a private dog park.
The neighborhood includes numerous restaurants, shops, bars as well as Nationals Park and the Navy Yard Metro station.
