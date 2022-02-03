Also make sure you have realistic expectations of how much your job pays. When you stay with the same employer in the same position long enough, you’ll eventually bump against the upper limit of that pay range. In that case, “I can no longer afford to stay on in this position” is true without being too detailed or demanding. An employer that wants to keep you will find a way to make it happen, although it may require you to take on more responsibilities or training. Otherwise the best way to get a two-digit percentage increase often involves a change in position or place of employment.