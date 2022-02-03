Gatewood: You want enough coverage to replace all of your personally owned belongings. This not only includes large items like furniture and wardrobe, but all other items you own like pots and pans, dishes, linens and electronic equipment. It adds up quickly and most people underestimate the amount of money it would take to replace everything they own. You want to have enough liability insurance to protect your assets against a judgment. It is standard to carry $100,000 in coverage, but you can purchase options of $300,000 and $500,000. Liability insurance is inexpensive — we recommend purchasing the largest amount you can afford.