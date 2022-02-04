Amazon jumped 14 percent on Friday, a day after earnings that showed strong performance in its cloud division, bigger profits and a price increase for its flagship Prime membership. Snap closed up 59 percent on Friday — the biggest move since the company went public in March 2017 — after its revenue and daily average users topped estimates. Yet tech earnings weren’t all rosy: Facebook parent Meta shed a record $250 billion in market value Thursday after it reported that user growth had slowed and gave a disappointing sales forecast.
Global bond yields soared after the Bank of England raised rates by 25 basis points (and came close to raising by 50 basis points) and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out a hike this year in the face of the fastest inflation since the euro was created.
Friday’s payrolls report shattered expectations with 467,000 jobs added in January, while the December number was revised upward to 510,000 from 199,000. Broad-based gains signaled that the hit from the omicron coronavirus variant wasn’t enough to cool a red-hot labor market.
Investors were convinced the jobs data will reinforce the Federal Reserve’s hawkish path, with Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley, saying the report “fuels the Fed’s fire” to act quickly and raise interest rates.
“While they’ve already signaled that the labor market is in a good place, there was potential for omicron to derail that progress — and that just doesn’t seem to be the case,” Loewengart said.
Through last week, 278 of the S&P 500’s firms had reported quarterly results, with earnings beating analysts’ estimates by 6 percent, according to Bloomberg data. This week’s reports include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Duke Energy, Peloton Interactive, Pfizer, Walt Disney and Twitter.
Thursday’s report on consumer prices is expected to show that year-over-year inflation is at 7.2 percent, further cementing bets for a March interest rate hike.
The Treasury will auction 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.269 percent and 0.580 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will sell $37 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and four-week and eight-week bills Thursday.