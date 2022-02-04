Affected products include shredded lettuce, mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar salad kits, among others. Dole has recalled more than 70 products made at the Ohio and California facilities.
Packages tied to the outbreak include “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022, and include “lot codes” on the upper right corner of the package that begin with the letters B, N, W or Y, according to the CDC.
Health officials recommend throwing out food items attached to the recall or returning them. Households should also consider cleaning refrigerators and food-preparation surfaces with bleach, including the outside of sealed packages.
Listeria can cause a range of food poisoning symptoms in healthy individuals, and more severe symptoms in immunocompromised individuals. The infection also has been known to cause pregnancy loss or premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.
Dole spokesman William Goldfield said in an emailed statement that the company was “confident” that it identified and corrected the issues that caused the listeria outbreak.
“Throughout the FDA and CDC investigations, Dole provided full access and transparency into all of our facilities, our processes, and our operations,” Goldfield said. “Delivering safe, high-quality fruits and vegetables is our top priority, and we are we are deeply saddened and sorry that we did not meet our standard.”