A spokesperson for the cybersecurity firm Mandiant confirmed it is working with News Corp. to investigate the incident. The activity had a “China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests,” Mandiant vice president for consulting David Wong said in an emailed statement to The Washington Post.
The attack has been contained, and systems housing subscriber information weren’t affected, according to News Corp. But the Wall Street Journal reported that the hackers did access “emails and documents of some employees, including journalists.”
A representative for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Security experts and U.S. law enforcement officials say China has employed hackers for years to collect intellectual property and other sensitive data from a range of U.S. companies and institutions.
Officials in both China and the United States have warned against cyberattacks from the other as the relationship has grown fraught in recent years. Washington has long accused Beijing of cyberattacks motivated by economic espionage, as well as surveillance of political targets. Beijing says it’s the victim, not the perpetrator, of cyberattacks.
U.S. news organizations have reported hacks against journalists believed to originate from China over the years. In 2015, reporters writing about the Defense Department, the White House and the CIA for The Washington Post received letters saying their personal information may have been stolen. U.S. officials said privately at the time that the hackers were with the Chinese government. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported in 2013 that they were targeted by cyberattacks coming from China.
China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters in February 2020, ostensibly in retaliation for a column headline that Beijing deemed to be racist, amid frosty U.S.-China relations. The move followed a decision by the United States a day earlier to designate five major Chinese media outlets as government entities.
News Corp. noted in its filing Friday that cyberattacks have ramped up in recent years, adding that its defenses have been made more complicated by remote work during the pandemic. It said hackers exploited a cloud-based system operated by an unnamed third party.
“Such attacks are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, targeted and difficult to detect and prevent against,” the company wrote. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and remote access to the Company’s systems has increased significantly, which may adversely impact the effectiveness of the Company’s security measures. Consequently, the risks associated with such an event continue to increase, particularly as the Company’s digital businesses expand.”