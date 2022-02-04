U.S. news organizations have reported hacks against journalists believed to originate from China over the years. In 2015, reporters writing about the Defense Department, the White House and the CIA for The Washington Post received letters saying their personal information may have been stolen. U.S. officials said privately at the time that the hackers were with the Chinese government. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported in 2013 that they were targeted by cyberattacks coming from China.