Around 11 a.m., after bouncing around in morning trading the Dow Jones industrial average was down 250 points, or .7 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed .4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq had avanced .5 percent following Thursday’s bloodbath. Despite a breathtaking stretch of recent volatility, all three indices are on track for weekly gains, albeit marginal ones.
Amazon’s shares were up nearly 10 percent after it reported record fourth quarter revenue of more than $137 billion and said it was raising the price of its signature Prime membership. The e-commerce giant’s performance ushered investors back into the tech sector after the Nasdaq’s dismal 3.7 percent fall Thursday, lifting the tech-centric index 0.8 percent in morning trading. Still, the Nasdaq remains down more than 11 percent year-to-date, according to MarketWatch.
“A better-than-expected jobs report only fuels the Fed’s fire to raise rates, and act quickly,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post. “While they’ve already signaled that the labor market is in a good place, there was potential for Omicron to derail that progress — and that just doesn’t seem to be the case. So with the market typically unwelcoming of news that could accelerate the pace of action from the Fed, we could see some volatility.”
Earnings reports continue to be “outsized market movers,” according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partner, with earnings beats from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft lifting sentiments and disappointing performances driving massive sell-offs. After delivering weak results Thursday, Meta shares shed more than $230 billion in value — the biggest-ever one day decline for a stock in U.S. history — and spurred a steep sell-off that engulfed other social media giants, including Pinterest, Snap and Twitter.
“Disappointing results from multiple stocks also further weigh on the market as we go through a hawkish monetary policy-driven repricing of value,” Feinseth noted Friday in comments emailed to The Post. Despite recent volatility, “positive reactions to good news continue to highlight buying interest,” Feinseth said.
Companies that were pummeled Thursday saw gains Friday as investors snapped up big names at lower prices. Snap exploded 49 percent, Pinterest jumped 7 percent, and Twitter climbed 4 percent.
Meanwhile, oil prices continued their relentless upward march, boosted by supply tightness and threats of disruption from severe winter weather and the ongoing tensions over Russia’s actions toward Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, was trading 2.2 percent higher Friday, around $92.23 per barrel. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading about 2 percent higher, around $92.93 per barrel.